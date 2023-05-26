US Sanctions Russian Citizen Ivan Maslov for Being Linked to PMC Wagner in Mali - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian national Ivan Maslov for his alleged link to the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Mali, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, the head of Russian Private Military Company 'Wagner' (Wagner Group) paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali," the press release said.

Maslov is a Wagner Group senior security official who was tasked by the group leaders, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and Dmitriy Utkin, to lead the Wagner Group's mercenary units in Mali, the release added.

The Wagner Group has operated in the country since 2021 after the Malian authorities hired the group to train soldiers and protect high-profile officials following a military coup d'etat in 2020.

In January, the United States designated Russia's private military company Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization.

On Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Wagner Group is allegedly seeking to acquire some weapons from foreign suppliers and transfer them through Mali for use in Ukraine, adding that Washington has not yet seen any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted the US claims and said that the Wagner Group has not attempted to purchase and transfer any weapons through the territory of Mali.