UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russian Citizen Ivan Maslov For Being Linked To PMC Wagner In Mali - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Sanctions Russian Citizen Ivan Maslov for Being Linked to PMC Wagner in Mali - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian national Ivan Maslov for his alleged link to the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Mali, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, the head of Russian Private Military Company 'Wagner' (Wagner Group) paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali," the press release said.

Maslov is a Wagner Group senior security official who was tasked by the group leaders, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and Dmitriy Utkin, to lead the Wagner Group's mercenary units in Mali, the release added.

The Wagner Group has operated in the country since 2021 after the Malian authorities hired the group to train soldiers and protect high-profile officials following a military coup d'etat in 2020.

In January, the United States designated Russia's private military company Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization.

On Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Wagner Group is allegedly seeking to acquire some weapons from foreign suppliers and transfer them through Mali for use in Ukraine, adding that Washington has not yet seen any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted the US claims and said that the Wagner Group has not attempted to purchase and transfer any weapons through the territory of Mali.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Company Mali Lead United States January Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

18 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

19 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

19 minutes ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

26 minutes ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

27 minutes ago
 China Says African Union Request for Adequate Peac ..

China Says African Union Request for Adequate Peacekeeping Funding 'Legitimate' ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.