US Sanctions Russian Company, Vessels Over Jet Fuel Deliveries to Syria - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States designated a Russian-based maritime company , three Sovfracht directors and five vessels for an alleged scheme to evade sanctions to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria , the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one entity, three individuals, and five vessels participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria," the release said.

The sanctions target Moscow-based Maritime Assistance LLC and three Russian nationals who the Treasury said oversaw the activities of the company - Sovfracht Director of Marine Transport Ivan Okorokov, Sovfracht First Deputy Director of Marine Transport Department Karen Stepanyan, and Sovfracht Deputy General Director for Legal Support Ilya Loginov.

The designated vessels include YAZ, SUDAK, PASSAT, SIG and OT-2077, the release said.

The release said Russian shipping company Sovfracht-Sovmortrans Group and its subsidiary, Sovfracht, had already been designated in September 2016 for operating in the Crimea region.

In addition, the release said the three individuals designated had also been indicted by the US Justice Department in June 2018 on charges of conspiracy to violate US economic sanctions.

The Treasury Department said that the five vessels designated today are property of Transpetrochart Co. Ltd., which was already designated in December 2016.

US Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in the release the United States is determined to cut off support to the Syrian government.

After the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters that Moscow considers the US continuation of unilateral sanctions "absolutely unacceptable."

In June, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of supporting terrorism by indicting Sovfracht for providing fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue supporting the Syrian army to stem the terrorist threat in the country. Idlib, Putin said, is controlled by radical groups affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and Russia - together with Turkey and Iran - are determined to put an end to the tense situation.