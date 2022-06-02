US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Treasury

The United States has targeted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in its latest round of anti-Russia sanctions, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States has targeted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in its latest round of anti-Russia sanctions, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Today's designations were taken in tandem with the US Department of State and the US Department of Commerce.

The US Department of State imposed sanctions on five of Russia's oligarchs and elites, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Alexey Mordashov, the leader of Severgroup and one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires; and family members and entities associated with the oligarchs and elites."