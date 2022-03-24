UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russian Helicopters, Tekhmash Group - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has sanctioned Russian Helicopters and Tekhmash group as part of new Ukraine-related sanctions, the Department of Treasury announced on Thursday.

"(The sanctions target) JSC NPO High Precision Systems (High Precision Systems) is a state-owned holding company that develops, produces, modernizes, and repairs weapons and military equipment.

Its products are sold to military services worldwide. ...NPK Tekhmash OAO (Tekhmash) is a state-owned holding company that produces and supplies ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces," it added.

