US Sanctions Russian Mikhail Matveev for Alleged Cybercrimes, Offers Reward - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US government has sanctioned Russian national Mikhail Matveev for allegedly engaging in cyberattacks against law enforcement and businesses in the United States, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), designated Mikhail Matveev for his role in launching cyberattacks against US law enforcement, businesses and critical infrastructure," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

In addition, the US district courts for the District of New Jersey and District of Columba unsealed indictments against Matveev, the statement said.

Matveev is alleged to be a "central figure" in the development and deployment of ransomware variants, the statement said.

Matveev has been vocal about his activities, including claiming responsibility for posting stolen police department data online, the statement said.

The US State Department is offering an award of up to $10 million for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of Matveev, the statement added.

Russia-linked ransomware variants such as those allegedly developed by Matveev have been responsible for millions of Dollars in losses to people and entities in the US and elsewhere, according to the statement.