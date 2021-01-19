US Sanctions Russian Oil Tankers Over Venezuela Operations - Treasury

The United States has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on the Russian oil tanker Maksim Gorki, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on the Russian oil tanker Maksim Gorki, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department has also imposed sanctions on Russia's Rustanker and oil products tanker Sierra linked to it.

"The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List... MAKSIM GORKY (f.k.a. MAXIMO GORKI) Crude Oil Tanker Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9590008 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE LOS ESPACIOS ACUATICOS E INSULARES)," the statement said.