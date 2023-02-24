UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russian Operator Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - State Dept.

The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian operator of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the first anniversary of the special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian operator of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the first anniversary of the special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said.

"The Department is designating following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. This action also includes one individual and one entity engaged in Russia's illegitimate control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant as well as three subsidiaries of Rosatom's civil nuclear structure," the State Department said in a fact sheet.

The sanctions target Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, its general director Oleg Romanenko, Energospecmontazh JSC, Trest Rosspetsenergomontazh OOO, and the Joint Stock Company State Research Center of the Russian Federation Troitsk Institute for Innovation and Fusion Research.

