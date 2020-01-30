US Sanctions Russian Rail Company for Operating in Crimea - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the private Russian railway company Grand Service Express and its CEO Alexander Ganov for providing railway services between the mainland and the Crimean peninsula, the US Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Grand Service Express is a Moscow-based private railway company that began offering passenger rail service between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula over the Kerch Strait Bridge in late December 2019," the statement said. "Alexander Ganov is the CEO of Grand Service Express. Ganov became the CEO on August 28, 2019."