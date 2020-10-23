US Sanctions Russian Research Center CNIIHM - Treasury Department
Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the State Research Center of the Russian Federation FGUP Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Friday.
"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List: STATE RESEARCH CENTER OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION FGUP CENTRAL SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CHEMISTRY AND MECHANICS," the notice said.