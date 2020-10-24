US Sanctions Russian Research Center CNIIHM, Claims Tied to Triton Malware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the State Research Center of the Russian Federation FGUP Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics that the US alleged is tied to Triton malware, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Friday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List: STATE RESEARCH CENTER OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION FGUP CENTRAL SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CHEMISTRY AND MECHANICS," the notice said.

The Treasury said the Triton malware has been used against US partners in the middle East, adding that hackers behind the malware have been probing US facilities as well.

The sanctions were authorized under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The Treasury Department in a separate statement alleged that the Russian government research institution is connected to the Triton malware, which was designed to breach industrial safety systems.

Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in Washington reacting to hacking charges against military intelligence officials said such accusations are meant to stir Russophobic sentiments in the American society. Russia, the embassy added, does not and has not had any intention of engaging in any kind of destabilizing operations around the world. Russia respects the sovereignty of other countries and does not interfere in their affairs.