US Sanctions Russian Shipbuilding, Diamond Mining Companies - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States issued new sanctions against Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation and its board members, and Alrosa, the world's largest diamond mining company, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is a major Russian SOE responsible for developing and building the Russian Navy's warships. USC is responsible for the construction of almost all of Russia's warships, as well as those built for foreign customers. Along with re-designating USC, the Department of State designated 28 subsidiaries and eight board members," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Some of the other newly-sanctioned entities include Aysberg Central Design Building, Baltic Shipyard, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, Admiralty Shipyards, and Severnaya Verf.

The president of United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhnamov is among the eight officials sanctioned, according to Treasury.

Other Russian officials designated for their ties to United Shipbuilding Corporation include Andrey Vasilyevich Lavrishchev, Vitaliy Anatolyevich Markelov, Georgiy Sergeyevich Poltavchenko, Vladimir Yakovlevich Pospelov, Oleg Nikolayevich Ryazantsev, Ilya Vasilyevich Shestakov, and Andrei Nikolaevich Shishkin, according to the Treasury.

The United States also sanctioned Alrosa, a Russian state-owned enterprise that is the world's largest diamond mining company, accounting for 28 percent of global diamond mining, the Treasury said.

All entities owned 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, by Alrosa are also sanctioned, the Treasury added.

The sanctions are the latest in the United States' pressure campaign against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

