US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines For Russian Nord Stream 2 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines for Russian Nord Stream 2 - Treasury

The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route, the US Department of Treasury said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route, the US Department of Treasury said on Tuesday.

"The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [The Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List ... FORTUNA (UBDP8) Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 8674156," the statement said.

The Treasury said it also imposed sanctions on the limited liability company KVT-Rus, which owns the vessel.

