- Home
- World
- News
- US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines for Russian Nord Stream 2 - Treasury
US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines For Russian Nord Stream 2 - Treasury
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:27 PM
The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route, the US Department of Treasury said on Tuesday
"The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [The Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List ... FORTUNA (UBDP8) Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 8674156," the statement said.
The Treasury said it also imposed sanctions on the limited liability company KVT-Rus, which owns the vessel.