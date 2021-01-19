US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines for Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline route, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [The Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List ... FORTUNA (UBDP8) Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 8674156," the statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained in a separate statement that the sanctions target KVT-RUS under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for selling, leasing or providing to Russia goods, services, technology, information or support for the construction of Russian energy export pipelines.

Pompeo emphasized the United States will consider additional actions under CAATSA as well as under the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA) in order to protect European energy security.

"Nord Stream 2, if completed, would give Russia the means to completely bypass Ukraine, depriving Ukraine of vital revenues and opening it up to further Russian aggressive actions, while providing the means to use natural resources as a tool of political pressure and malign influence against Western Europe," he said. "Today's announcement demonstrates that the United States is not afraid to hold accountable those who continue to aid and abet this tool of Russian coercion.

Pompeo concluded by saying that the United States will continue to work with its allies to ensure Europe's energy security and diversification.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday Russia regrets the "brutal and illegal" pressure the United States is placing on the Nord Stream 2 project.

The German Eastern business Association Chairman Oliver Hermes on Tuesday expressed his hope that progress will be made on completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Hermes also said the European Union is mature enough to protect its own energy interests from external influences, noting that 24 of 27 EU member states have issued a firm rejection of US extraterritorial sanctions.

The US Senate voted in early January to override President Trump's veto on the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions for imposing sanctions against the project. The Norwegian quality assurance company DNV GL subsequently said that it would no longer be able to certify the pipeline.

Nord Stream 2, which is currently under construction, is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany.