WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States sanctioned the firm Alrosa, the world's largest diamonds mining company from Russia, the US Department of Treasury said.

"Today the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Alrosa, a Russian state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the world's largest diamond mining company, which is also responsible for 90 percent of Russia's diamond mining capacity," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.