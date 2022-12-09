UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russia's Central Election Commission, Chairwoman Pamfilova - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:46 PM

US Sanctions Russia's Central Election Commission, Chairwoman Pamfilova - Treasury

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Election Commission and its 15 members, including chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Election Commission and its 15 members, including chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) also sanctioned the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, alongside its 15 members," the department said in a press release.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan United States

Recent Stories

Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From ..

Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From Israel - Defense Ministry

32 seconds ago
 On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not co ..

On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not compromise fundamental rights

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan to move forward through eradication of co ..

Pakistan to move forward through eradication of corruption: CM

35 seconds ago
 Russian Court Dismisses Defense Ministry's Lawsuit ..

Russian Court Dismisses Defense Ministry's Lawsuits Against United Aircraft Corp ..

44 seconds ago
 Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on ..

Novak Hails India's Decision Not to Support Cap on Russian Oil Prices - Governme ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decis ..

Putin on Politician Yashin's Sentence: Court Decision Should Not Be Interfered I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.