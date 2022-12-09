(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Election Commission and its 15 members, including chairwoman Ella Pamfilova, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) also sanctioned the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, alongside its 15 members," the department said in a press release.