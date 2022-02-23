(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions against Russia's Central Sport Club of the Army (CSKA) and the Russian Export Center as they are subsidiaries of the newly-sanctioned Vnesheconombank (VEB), the US Treasury Department said.

"The property and interests in property of the following VEB subsidiaries are blocked: ... JSC Russian Export Center is an export-related company located in Russia," the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday. "JSC PFC CSKA is a sporting activities company located in Russia."