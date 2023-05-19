The United States sanctioned Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as part of a new round of over 300 sanctions, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States sanctioned Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as part of a new round of over 300 sanctions, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"The SVR was designated ... for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of the Russian Federation," the Treasury Department said in a statement.