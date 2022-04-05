UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasury Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The United States is imposing anti-Russia sanctions on the Garantex virtual currency exchange and Hydra Market, the US Department of Treasury said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States is imposing anti-Russia sanctions on the Garantex virtual Currency exchange and Hydra Market, the US Department of Treasury said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the world's largest and most prominent darknet market, Hydra Market (Hydra) in a coordinated international effort to disrupt proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs, and other illegal offerings available through the Russia-based site," the Treasury said in a press release.

The Treasury Department said it designated Garantex for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian economy.

