WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday added Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian citizen Yarolsav Vasinskyi to their list of sanctioned nationals over their criminal cyber activities.

Polyanin and Vasinkskyi were added to OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals list that subjects them to certain sanctions.

Earlier on Monday, a US court unsealed the criminal indictment and arrest warrant for Vasinskyi, who is currently held in Poland awaiting extradition. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.