WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has targeted Russian defense procurement firm Radioavtomatika in its latest round of sanctions in response to the four former Ukrainian territories rejoining Russia, the Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today's action includes additional designations against the network of Radioavtomatika, a U.S.

- designated Russian defense procurement firm that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia's defense industry and continues its attempts to evade sanctions," the release said. "Today's designation of recently established front companies and foreign intermediaries highlights the U.S. government's continuing efforts to impose costs upon global actors for their support to Russia's defense sector."