UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

US Sanctions Russia's Radioavtomatika Network - Treasury

The United States has targeted Russian defense procurement firm Radioavtomatika in its latest round of sanctions in response to the four former Ukrainian territories rejoining Russia, the Treasury announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has targeted Russian defense procurement firm Radioavtomatika in its latest round of sanctions in response to the four former Ukrainian territories rejoining Russia, the Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today's action includes additional designations against the network of Radioavtomatika, a U.S.

- designated Russian defense procurement firm that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia's defense industry and continues its attempts to evade sanctions," the release said. "Today's designation of recently established front companies and foreign intermediaries highlights the U.S. government's continuing efforts to impose costs upon global actors for their support to Russia's defense sector."

Related Topics

Russia United States Government Industry

Recent Stories

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Incl ..

US Says Sanctions Will Not Target Ukrainians, Including Those in Areas That Join ..

3 minutes ago
 Azam Tarar for debate on Imran Khan's audio leaks ..

Azam Tarar for debate on Imran Khan's audio leaks in Senate

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Mil ..

Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Militarily, Diplomatically After ..

3 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, ..

New US Sanctions on Russia Target 285 Individuals, 11 Organizations - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Z ..

Ukraine Applies for Fast-Track NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

5 minutes ago
 US Says Any Non-US Persons Face Risk of Sanctions ..

US Says Any Non-US Persons Face Risk of Sanctions for Supporting Russia's Refere ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.