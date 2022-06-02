The United States on Thursday sanctioned Russia's steel and mining company Severstal and 15 other entities, the Treasury Department said

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL (Cyrillic: ПУБЛИЧНОЕ АКЦИОНЕРНОЕ ОБЩЕСТВО СЕВЕРСТАЛЬ) (a.

k.a. PAO SEVERSTAL (Cyrillic: ПАО СЕВЕРСТАЛЬ)), 30 Mira Street, Cherepovets, Vologda Region 162608, Russia; Tax ID No. 3528000597 (Russia); Registration Number 1023501236901 (Russia) (RUSSIA-EO14024) (Linked To: MORDASHOV, Alexey Aleksandrovich)," the statement said.