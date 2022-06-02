UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russia's Steel Producer Severstal, 15 Other Entities - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Russia's steel and mining company Severstal and 15 other entities, the Treasury Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States on Thursday sanctioned Russia's steel and mining company Severstal and 15 other entities, the Treasury Department said.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL (Cyrillic: ПУБЛИЧНОЕ АКЦИОНЕРНОЕ ОБЩЕСТВО СЕВЕРСТАЛЬ) (a.

k.a. PAO SEVERSTAL (Cyrillic: ПАО СЕВЕРСТАЛЬ)), 30 Mira Street, Cherepovets, Vologda Region 162608, Russia; Tax ID No. 3528000597 (Russia); Registration Number 1023501236901 (Russia) (RUSSIA-EO14024) (Linked To: MORDASHOV, Alexey Aleksandrovich)," the statement said.

More Stories From World

