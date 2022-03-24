The United States sanctions Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) and its director, the Department of Treasury announced on Thursday

"TARGETING MAJOR ENTERPRISES OF RUSSIA'S DEFENSE-INDUSTRIAL BASE ...

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC often abbreviated and transliterated as KTRV is a large, state-owned Russian defense conglomerate," the statement said.

OFAC is also designating KTRV General Director Boris Obnosov.

"As KTRV's General Director, Obnosov is the head of the enterprise and has represented its products," the statement said.