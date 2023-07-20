US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States has imposed sanctions on Sakhalin Shipping Company, its affiliated companies and 14 vessels as part of a new package of restrictive economic measures against Russia, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The United States has sanctioned AO Vostok Treid Invest and OOO Morskie Paromney Linii Vanino Sakhalin as companies linked to Sakhalin Shipping Company.