US sanctions senior Eritrean defense official for rights abuses

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on a senior Eritrean military leader for engaging in "serious human rights abuse" during the conflict in Tigray.

The US Treasury Department said forces under the command of General Filipos Woldeyohannes, chief of staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), are responsible for "massacres, looting, and sexual assaults." "The Treasury Department will continue to take action against those involved in serious human rights abuse around the world, including in the Tigray region of Ethiopia," said Andrea Gacki, director of the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

"Such acts further exacerbate the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis," Gacki said in a statement.

"We urge Eritrea to immediately and permanently withdraw its forces from Ethiopia, and urge the parties to the conflict to begin ceasefire negotiations and end human rights abuses," Gacki said.