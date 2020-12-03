UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Shahid Meisami Group In Iran - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:28 PM

US Sanctions Shahid Meisami Group in Iran - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on a chemical engineering and research group in Iran as well as its director over the organization's alleged involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on a chemical engineering and research group in Iran as well as its director over the organization's alleged involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Shahid Meisami Group and its director," the statement said. "Shahid Meisami Group is involved in Iran's chemical weapons research and is subordinate to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as SPND. The United States designated SPND in 2014 in connection with the Iranian regime's proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) or their means of delivery."

Related Topics

Iran United States

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

15 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

15 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Says Will Coordinate Information Campaign on ..

1 minute ago

Safe trip? Aboard the revamped Boeing 737 MAX's 1s ..

1 minute ago

No more concessions in Brexit talks, EU members wa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.