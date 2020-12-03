US Sanctions Shahid Meisami Group in Iran - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on a chemical engineering and research group in Iran as well as its director over the organization's alleged involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on a chemical engineering and research group in Iran as well as its director over the organization's alleged involvement in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Shahid Meisami Group and its director," the statement said. "Shahid Meisami Group is involved in Iran's chemical weapons research and is subordinate to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as SPND. The United States designated SPND in 2014 in connection with the Iranian regime's proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) or their means of delivery."