US Sanctions Six Senior Employees Of Iranian State Broadcaster - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 08:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States sanctioned six senior employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Treasury Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six senior employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian state-run media corporation that has broadcast hundreds of forced confessions of Iranian, dual national, and international detainees in Iran," the release stated.

