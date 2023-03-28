UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Six Syrian, Lebanese Individuals For Drug Production, Trafficking - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

US Sanctions Six Syrian, Lebanese Individuals for Drug Production, Trafficking - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US Treasury sanctioned on Tuesday six Syrian and Lebanese individuals and two Lebanese entities for their alleged involvement in producing or exporting the amphetamine Captagon to fund the Assad regime with hard Currency, according to a release.

"Syria has become a global leader in the production of highly addictive Captagon, much of which is trafficked through Lebanon," said Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Andrea M. Gacki in the release. "With our allies, we will hold accountable those who support Bashar al-Assad's regime with illicit drug revenue and other financial means that enable the regime's continued repression of the Syrian people."

Four Assad family allies were sanctioned: Khalid Qaddour, Samer Kamal al-Assad, Wassim Badi al-Assad, and Imad Abu Zureik.

Qaddour is a Syrian businessman and close associate of Maher al-Assad, who is the brother of Bashar al-Assad and the head of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). The Fourth Division is known to run many illicit revenue-generation schemes, which include facilitating the production and trafficking of Captagon. Qaddour allegedly is responsible for managing revenues generated by these activities.

Samer Kamal al-Assad is a cousin of Bashar al-Assad and oversees key Captagon production facilities in Latakia, Syria, in coordination with the Fourth Division and certain associates of Hizballah. He is also believed to own a factory producing Captagon in the Qalamoun region.

Another cousin, Wassim Badi al-Assad, has supported the SAA in various roles and has been a key figure in the regional drug trafficking network, partnering with high-level suppliers to smuggle Captagon and other drugs throughout the region.

Abu Zureik, a former Free Syrian Army commander who now leads a militia affiliated with the Syrian Military Intelligence, has played an important role enabling drug production and smuggling in southern Syria, including controlling the crucial Nassib border crossing between Syria and Jordan.

Two Lebanese affiliates were also sanctioned: Hassan Muhammad Daqqou and Noah Zaitar.

Daqqou is a Lebanese-Syrian dual national dubbed by media as "The King of Captagon." He has been linked to drug trafficking operations carried out by the Fourth Division. He is a reputed source of Captagon and facilitator of smuggling across the Syria-Lebanon border under the protection of Hizballah associates.  Hassan Daqqou Trading and Al-Israa Establishment for Import and Export, which are registered under Daqqou's name, have also been sanctioned.

Zaitar is a Lebanese national with close ties to both the Fourth Division and certain members of Hizballah. A known arms dealer and drug smuggler who reportedly conducts his illicit activities under the protection of the Fourth Division, he is currently wanted by the Lebanese authorities for drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Army Syria Import Drugs Lebanon Border Family Media Arab

Recent Stories

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

8 minutes ago
 FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

38 minutes ago
 â€˜Two judgesâ€™ opinion not relevant to election ..

â€˜Two judgesâ€™ opinion not relevant to election case,â€™ remarks CJP Bandial

38 minutes ago
 â€˜I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

â€˜I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,â€™ says Rana Sanaullah

59 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.