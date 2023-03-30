UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Slovakian National For Attempt To Facilitate Arms Deals Between Russia, DPRK

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 10:13 PM

US Sanctions Slovakian National For Attempt to Facilitate Arms Deals Between Russia, DPRK

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev for attempts to facilitate an arms deal between Russia and North Korea in violation of US restrictions, the US Department of Treasury said on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned one individual for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the statement said.

US authorities accused Mkrtychev for having attempted, directly or indirectly, import, export, or reexport to, into, or from the DPRK any arms or related materiel, it added.

As the Treasury noted, in late 2022 and early 2023, Mkrtychev communicated with North Korean officials to obtain over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia in exchange for materials ranging from commercial aircraft, raw materials, and commodities.

"Mkrtychev's negotiations with DPRK and Russian officials detailed mutually beneficial cooperation between North Korea and Russia to include financial payments and barter arrangements. He confirmed Russia's readiness to receive military equipment from the DPRK with senior Russian officials," the statement said.

The Treasury stated that Russia completed its preparations for the deal and was ready to receive materials from and transfer materials to the DPRK. Mkrtychev also worked with a Russian individual to locate commercial aircraft suitable for delivery to the DPRK, the statement said without sharing additional Names.

