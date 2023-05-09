UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Son Of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023

US Sanctions Son of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States sanctioned Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, as part of an effort to disrupt the Sinaloa Cartel's trafficking network of illicit fentanyl, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Joaquin Guzman Lopez - a son of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera and the fourth member of Los Chapitos - as well as three Sinaloa Cartel members and two Mexico-based entities pursuant to Executive Order 14059. Those sanctioned today are part of a Sinaloa Cartel network overseen by Los Chapitos and responsible for a significant portion of the illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs trafficked into the United States," the Treasury said in a press release.

Guzman Lopez, according to the Treasury, is responsible for overseeing different aspects of the Sinaloa Cartel's vast drug trafficking network.

All four members of Los Chapitos, which includes Guzman Lopez and his three other siblings, already have indictments on US Federal drug trafficking charges in one or more jurisdictions in the United States, the release said.

The Sinaloa Cartel smuggles multi-tons of illegal drugs into the United States, including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the release said.

