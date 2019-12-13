UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Son Of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Plus 2 Companies - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Sanctions Son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Plus 2 Companies - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday that it has designated Rafael Antonio Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and two companies he controls and uses to finance and launder money for the Nicaraguan government.

""Rafael Ortega is the key money manager behind the Ortega family's illicit financial schemes. Treasury is targeting Rafael and the companies he owns and uses to launder money to prop up the Ortega regime at the expense of the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release.

Related Topics

Money Family Government

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

1 minute ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

1 minute ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

25 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Associatio ..

26 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Ambassador to ..

26 minutes ago

Lawyers observes strike to 'protest' their rampagi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.