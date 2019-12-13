US Sanctions Son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Plus 2 Companies - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday that it has designated Rafael Antonio Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and two companies he controls and uses to finance and launder money for the Nicaraguan government.

""Rafael Ortega is the key money manager behind the Ortega family's illicit financial schemes. Treasury is targeting Rafael and the companies he owns and uses to launder money to prop up the Ortega regime at the expense of the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release.