US Sanctions Son Of Venezuelan President Maduro - Treasury Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

US Sanctions Son of Venezuelan President Maduro - Treasury Department

The United States has introduced sanctions against the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US Department of the Treasury announced on its website on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States has introduced sanctions against the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US Department of the Treasury announced on its website on Friday.

"MADURO GUERRA, Nicolas Ernesto (Latin: MADURO GUERRA, Nicolás Ernesto), Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 21 Jun 1990; Gender Male; Cedula No. 19398759 (Venezuela) (individual) [VENEZUELA]," the Treasury Department said.

More Stories From World

