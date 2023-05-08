US Sanctions Spur Chinese Companies to Accelerate AI Research Without US Chips - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) US sanctions on Chinese tech firms are driving them to advance research to develop artificial intelligence (AI) without relying on state-of-the-art US semiconductors, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing research papers and interviews with employees.

The report said that Chinese companies are seeking ways that could make it possible to achieve high-level AI performance with fewer or weaker chips. They are also reportedly studying how to fuse different types of chips to avoid dependence on only one type of hardware.

Some major Chinese tech firms, including telecom giant Huawei Technologies, search company Baidu and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding, are reportedly looking into methods to eke out more performance out of existing chips.

The newspaper argues that using such techniques to overtake US leaders in AI development remains a serious challenge for the United States.

There have been some promising experiments and, if developed successfully, the technology could allow Chinese tech firms to withstand US restrictions and grow more resilient to any future sanctions, the report said.

In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

Moreover, in October, the Biden administration expanded control on the export of US semiconductor technology to 28 Chinese companies to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications.