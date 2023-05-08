UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Spur Chinese Companies To Accelerate AI Research Without US Chips - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

US Sanctions Spur Chinese Companies to Accelerate AI Research Without US Chips - Reports

US sanctions on Chinese tech firms are driving them to advance research to develop artificial intelligence (AI) without relying on state-of-the-art US semiconductors, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing research papers and interviews with employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) US sanctions on Chinese tech firms are driving them to advance research to develop artificial intelligence (AI) without relying on state-of-the-art US semiconductors, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing research papers and interviews with employees.

The report said that Chinese companies are seeking ways that could make it possible to achieve high-level AI performance with fewer or weaker chips. They are also reportedly studying how to fuse different types of chips to avoid dependence on only one type of hardware.

Some major Chinese tech firms, including telecom giant Huawei Technologies, search company Baidu and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding, are reportedly looking into methods to eke out more performance out of existing chips.

The newspaper argues that using such techniques to overtake US leaders in AI development remains a serious challenge for the United States.

There have been some promising experiments and, if developed successfully, the technology could allow Chinese tech firms to withstand US restrictions and grow more resilient to any future sanctions, the report said.

In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

Moreover, in October, the Biden administration expanded control on the export of US semiconductor technology to 28 Chinese companies to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Beijing United States August October Sunday Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

13 minutes ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal U ..

Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

14 seconds ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

34 minutes ago
 Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talk ..

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Repo ..

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.