UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Sri Lanka Commander For Role In Extrajudicial Killings - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

US Sanctions Sri Lanka Commander for Role in Extrajudicial Killings - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Sri Lanka Army Commander Shavendra Silva for extrajudicial killings committed by his troops during the civil war in the country, the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of State has designated Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, current Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and Acting Chief of Defense Staff...

due to credible information of his involvement, through command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings, by the 58th Division of the Sri Lanka Army during the final phase of Sri Lanka's Civil War in 2009," the statement said.

The State Department noted that the allegations against Silva have been documented by the United Nations and are "serious and credible."

The designation makes Silva and his immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Sri Lanka United States Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder ..

21 minutes ago

PM’s relief package laudable but allocation insu ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

46 minutes ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

56 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.