US Sanctions Srpska Officials For Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 10:57 PM

The United States is designating one Bosnian official and three government officials from the Republika Srpska for allegedly undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement, the US Treasury said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States is designating one Bosnian official and three government officials from the Republika Srpska for allegedly undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement, the US Treasury said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one state-level official of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and three government officials from the Republika Srpska (RS), one of two entities comprising BiH, pursuant to Executive Order 14033," the Treasury said in the release.

The officials designated by the US Treasury include Speaker and President of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Nenad Stevandic, Srpska Minister of Justice Milos Bukejlovic, Serb member of the Bosnian Presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic, and Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, the release said.

According to the release, these officials obstructed and threatened the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement by encouraging the passage of a Republika Srpska National Assembly law that purports to declare the decisions of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court inapplicable in the Republika Srpska.

The release noted that the institutions and government positions that these four individuals hold are not the target of these latest designations, only the individuals themselves.

