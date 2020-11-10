US Sanctions Syrian Defense Forces, Petroleum Ministry - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States has targeted the Syrian Defense Forces and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in the latest round is sanctions against the Arab Republic, the US Department of the Treasury announced in the release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Syrian military officials, members of the Syrian Parliament, government of Syria entities, and Syrian and Lebanese persons attempting to revive Syria's deteriorating petroleum industry," the release said. "Specifically, OFAC added seven individuals and ten entities to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities."