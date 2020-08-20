UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Syrian Military Leaders Over Alleged 2013 Chemical Attacks In Ghouta - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:07 PM

The United States has announced sanctions against military and other supporters of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad in memory of the victims of the alleged chemical attacks in Ghouta seven years ago, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States has announced sanctions against military and other supporters of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad in memory of the victims of the alleged chemical attacks in Ghouta seven years ago, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Tomorrow will mark the seventh anniversary of the Assad regime's chemical weapons attack in Ghouta which killed over 1,400 Syrians," Pompeo said. "Today, in memory of the victims of that brutality, the United States is announcing six sanctions against the Assad regime's military, government and financial supporters."

The United States is also designating the leaders of several Syrian military units for their efforts to prevent a ceasefire in the country, Pompeo said.

