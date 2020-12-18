US Sanctions Target Chinese Entities Contributing to Militarization of S. China Sea - Ross

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Chinese entities contributing to militarization of disputed areas in the South China Sea and engaging in coercion of other coastal states, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"The additions also include entities that have contributed to China's militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, and intimidation and coercion of other coastal states lawfully accessing and developing offshore marine resources," Ross said.

The Commerce Department has also targeted additional persons engaged in China's campaign of malign technology acquisition efforts, such as stealing US trade secrets, and in the support of research, development and production of advanced weapons systems by utilizing the theft, Ross added.

According to the Commerce Department, 77 Chinese entities have been added to the new US sanctions list.

Ross said China's corrupt and bullying behavior both inside and outside its borders harms US national security interests, undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners, and violates the human rights and dignity of ethnic and religious minority groups.

"Commerce will act to ensure that America's technology - developed and produced according to open and free-market principles - is not used for malign or abusive purposes," he added.

China claims the South China Sea as sovereign territory and has built military bases on artificial created islands. The United States views the South China Sea as an international waterway and sends warships to routinely patrol the waterways in so-called freedom of navigation exercises.