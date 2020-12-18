UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Target Chinese Entities Contributing To Militarization Of S. China Sea - Ross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Sanctions Target Chinese Entities Contributing to Militarization of S. China Sea - Ross

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Chinese entities contributing to militarization of disputed areas in the South China Sea and engaging in coercion of other coastal states, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"The additions also include entities that have contributed to China's militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, and intimidation and coercion of other coastal states lawfully accessing and developing offshore marine resources," Ross said.

The Commerce Department has also targeted additional persons engaged in China's campaign of malign technology acquisition efforts, such as stealing US trade secrets, and in the support of research, development and production of advanced weapons systems by utilizing the theft, Ross added.

According to the Commerce Department, 77 Chinese entities have been added to the new US sanctions list.

Ross said China's corrupt and bullying behavior both inside and outside its borders harms US national security interests, undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners, and violates the human rights and dignity of ethnic and religious minority groups.

"Commerce will act to ensure that America's technology - developed and produced according to open and free-market principles - is not used for malign or abusive purposes," he added.

China claims the South China Sea as sovereign territory and has built military bases on artificial created islands. The United States views the South China Sea as an international waterway and sends warships to routinely patrol the waterways in so-called freedom of navigation exercises.

Related Topics

Technology Minority China United States Commerce

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

41 minutes ago

Berlin film fest postponed until March, competitio ..

25 minutes ago

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to gr ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report on missing faciliti ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Discusses Intra-Afghan Peace Talks ..

25 minutes ago

UN calls for $254 million for Mozambique conflict ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.