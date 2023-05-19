UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Target Russian Human Rights Chief Tatyana Moskalkova - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova as part of a new massive sanctions package related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova as part of a new massive sanctions package related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

While the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) indicated that it imposed blocking sanctions on Moskalkova, the State Department separately designated the Russian official for her alleged role in the systematic relocation, re-education and adoption of Ukrainian children.

