US Sanctions Target Russian 'MIR' System CEO Komlev, Securities Chief Zhidkov - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New sanctions announced by the United States on Russia target officials including "MIR" payment system CEO Vladimir Komlev and head of the central securities depository Viktor Zhidkov, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) New sanctions announced by the United States on Russia target officials including "MIR" payment system CEO Vladimir Komlev and head of the central securities depository Viktor Zhidkov, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The US is sanctioning Komlev, who runs the MIR global payment system that could be used to circumvent international sanctions on Russia, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Komlev is CEO of NSPK, a central bank-owned entity that operates the MIR network.

The sanctions also target Zhidkov, who serves as chairman of the National Settlement Depository, Russia's central securities depository, according to the Treasury Department.

The US will also target supporters of Russian sanctions evasion, including efforts to use or expand the MIR payment system outside Russia, the Treasury Department added.