UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Target Russian 'MIR' System CEO Komlev, Securities Chief Zhidkov - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

US Sanctions Target Russian 'MIR' System CEO Komlev, Securities Chief Zhidkov - Treasury

New sanctions announced by the United States on Russia target officials including "MIR" payment system CEO Vladimir Komlev and head of the central securities depository Viktor Zhidkov, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) New sanctions announced by the United States on Russia target officials including "MIR" payment system CEO Vladimir Komlev and head of the central securities depository Viktor Zhidkov, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The US is sanctioning Komlev, who runs the MIR global payment system that could be used to circumvent international sanctions on Russia, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Komlev is CEO of NSPK, a central bank-owned entity that operates the MIR network.

The sanctions also target Zhidkov, who serves as chairman of the National Settlement Depository, Russia's central securities depository, according to the Treasury Department.

The US will also target supporters of Russian sanctions evasion, including efforts to use or expand the MIR payment system outside Russia, the Treasury Department added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

3 minutes ago
 Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

3 minutes ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During ..

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - ..

4 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

4 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.