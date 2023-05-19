UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Target Russia's Ostec Group, 2 Associated Individuals - Treasury

The United States imposed sanctions against Russia's Ostec Group and two associated individuals, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions against Russia's Ostec Group and two associated individuals, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, OFAC (Office of Foreign Asset Control) designated 12 entities that comprise the Ostec Group as well as two associated individuals," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Sanctions were imposed on Vadim Garshin and Aleksandr Razorenov, who jointly own the Ostec Group companies, the statement said.

"Razorenov is also the director of Ostec Enterprise Ltd. Garshin and Razorenov were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy," the statement added.

