MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury introduced on Thursday sanctions against Alexei Gromov, the first deputy chief of staff of Russia's presidential administration, over his alleged involvement in a campaign to undermine the 2020 US presidential election.

The US Department of the Treasury claimed that a network of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "confidants" used their "illicit business connections" to undermine the 2020 vote.

"Members of this network include First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Alexei Gromov (Gromov), previously designated as a government official pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13661. Gromov leads the Kremlin's use of its media apparatus that sought to exacerbate tensions in the United States by discrediting the 2020 U.S. election process. As a result, Treasury is designating Gromov pursuant to E.

O. 13848 for having attempted to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election," the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctions also target Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, as he allegedly "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

"Kilimnik has also sought to assist designated former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. At Yanukovych's direction, Kilimnik sought to institute a plan that would return Yanukovych to power in Ukraine. Kilimnik was designated pursuant to E.O. 13848 for having engaged in foreign interference in the U.S. 2020 presidential election. Kilimnik was also designated pursuant to E.O. 13660 for acting for or on behalf of Yanukovych," the statement read on.