UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Target Russia's Presidential Administration Official Gromov - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

US Sanctions Target Russia's Presidential Administration Official Gromov - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury introduced on Thursday sanctions against Alexei Gromov, the first deputy chief of staff of Russia's presidential administration, over his alleged involvement in a campaign to undermine the 2020 US presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury introduced on Thursday sanctions against Alexei Gromov, the first deputy chief of staff of Russia's presidential administration, over his alleged involvement in a campaign to undermine the 2020 US presidential election.

The US Department of the Treasury claimed that a network of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "confidants" used their "illicit business connections" to undermine the 2020 vote.

"Members of this network include First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Alexei Gromov (Gromov), previously designated as a government official pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13661. Gromov leads the Kremlin's use of its media apparatus that sought to exacerbate tensions in the United States by discrediting the 2020 U.S. election process. As a result, Treasury is designating Gromov pursuant to E.

O. 13848 for having attempted to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election," the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctions also target Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, as he allegedly "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

"Kilimnik has also sought to assist designated former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. At Yanukovych's direction, Kilimnik sought to institute a plan that would return Yanukovych to power in Ukraine. Kilimnik was designated pursuant to E.O. 13848 for having engaged in foreign interference in the U.S. 2020 presidential election. Kilimnik was also designated pursuant to E.O. 13660 for acting for or on behalf of Yanukovych," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Election Business Ukraine Russia Vote Vladimir Putin United States 2016 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Policy Not in Line With Interests of ..

10 seconds ago

DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteerin ..

11 seconds ago

Turkey exports pistachios to 80 countries in Q1

13 seconds ago

PC weather with chances of rain for city

14 seconds ago

AC Hudibia Jamali checks price of items at respect ..

16 seconds ago

Russia's Prigozhin Believes US Hit Him With Sancti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.