US Sanctions Threat Over S-400 Pushing Turkey to Closer Ties With Russia - Spokesman

Washington's threats of sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems is pushing Turkey to build closer relations with Russia, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a television appearance

The spokesman made the comments during an appearance on Turkish television channel Kanal 7, in reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to add an amendment to the US budget for the 2020 financial year which forbids the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara cancels purchases of the S-400 systems.

"Who is pushing us here [toward Russia]? You are taking steps to create a terrorist corridor on our borders, fail to take into account Turkey's voice in regional matters, forcing Turkey to look for an alternative option, and then you say 'Why are you moving towards Russia and not towards us?' You do not want Turkey to get closer to Russia, but sanctions only speed up this process.

Turkey will continue to look for an alternative," Kalin said.

The spokesman also stated that Turkey should not only continue to diversify its energy sources, but the sources of its arms purchases.

Deliveries of the latest Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems have caused a crisis in Washington-Ankara relations since July. According to Erdogan, Turkey's S-400 systems will become fully operational in April 2020. Washington has demanded that Turkey cancel all purchases and deliveries of the Russian-made systems, in order to purchase the American-made Patriot missile defense systems, while threatening to delay or cancel any deliveries of F-35 fighter jets. The US has also threatened to impose sanctions in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. Turkey has refused to make concessions.