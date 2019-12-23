US sanctions to slightly delay Russian pipeline completion: German official

(@imziishan)

The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of next year, a top German official said Monday

"I expect the pipeline to be finished in the second half of 2020," Peter Beyer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's transatlantic coordinator, told German radio.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was initially slated for completion in early 2020 with a view to being operational in mid-2020.