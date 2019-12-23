UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions To Slightly Delay Russian Pipeline Completion: German Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:16 PM

US sanctions to slightly delay Russian pipeline completion: German official

The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of next year, a top German official said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of next year, a top German official said Monday.

"I expect the pipeline to be finished in the second half of 2020," Peter Beyer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's transatlantic coordinator, told German radio.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was initially slated for completion in early 2020 with a view to being operational in mid-2020.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Nord Angela Merkel Gas 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves ..

17 minutes ago

Japanese Consul-General commends DEWA’s green ec ..

21 minutes ago

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

25 minutes ago

KP Assembly unanimously condemns Indian oppression ..

5 minutes ago

Development, prosperity top priority of PTI govt.; ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 824 points

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.