US Sanctions Turkish Defense, Energy Ministries, Three Ministers Amid Operation In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Sanctions Turkish Defense, Energy Ministries, Three Ministers Amid Operation in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Turkey's defense and energy ministries, as well as the heads of these ministries in connection with the operation launched by Ankara in northern Syria, the US Treasury Department has announced in a statement.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against two ministries and three senior Turkish Government officials in response to Turkey's military operations in Syria ... The Government of Turkey's Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the Minister of National Defence, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Minister of the Interior are blocked as a result of today's action," the Monday statement says.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stressed, as quoted in the release, that the sanctions are being imposed because Washington "is holding the Turkish Government accountable for escalating violence by Turkish forces, endangering innocent civilians, and destabilizing the region."

"We are prepared to impose additional sanctions on Government of Turkey officials and entities, as necessary," the Treasury statement emphasized.

