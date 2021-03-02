(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen 's Houthi rebel group, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned two key militants of the Iranian-backed Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis," the release said.

"Mansur Al-Sa'adi and Ahmad 'Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi are responsible for orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians, bordering nations, and commercial vessels in international waters."

Hamzi heads the Houthi-aligned Air Force and Air Defense Forces, while Saadi serves as the chief of Houthi Naval Forces, according to the release.