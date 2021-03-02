UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Two Commanders Of Yemen's Houthi Group - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:55 PM

US Sanctions Two Commanders of Yemen's Houthi Group - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen's Houthi rebel group, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen's Houthi rebel group, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned two key militants of the Iranian-backed Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis," the release said.

"Mansur Al-Sa'adi and Ahmad 'Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi are responsible for orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians, bordering nations, and commercial vessels in international waters."

Hamzi heads the Houthi-aligned Air Force and Air Defense Forces, while Saadi serves as the chief of Houthi Naval Forces, according to the release.

Related Topics

Militants Yemen United States

Recent Stories

Pak willing to train Qatar armed forces: Zubaida J ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

US stocks pull back after Monday rally

2 minutes ago

Belarus reporter, doctor given jail terms in legal ..

3 minutes ago

Clubhouse Chat Room App Likely to Remain Popular, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Respond to New Western Sanctions - Sen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.