US Sanctions Two Haitian Nationals For Ties To Drug Trade - Treasury Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 09:24 PM

The United States is sanctioning two Haitian nationals for their purported connection to the international drug trade, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States is sanctioning two Haitian nationals for their purported connection to the international drug trade, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Rony Celestin and Richard Lenine Herve Fourcand under drug trafficking sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Celestin is a current Haitian senator and Fourcand is a former senator.

"OFAC designated Celestin and Fourcand for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs of their means of production," the statement said.

OFAC has information indicating Celestin engages in international drug trafficking activities by using his political position to orchestrate the importation of drugs into Haiti from Venezuela, as well into the US from the Bahamas, the statement said.

OFAC also has information indicating Fourcand uses a personal aircraft to transport drugs through southern Haiti and has attempted to use his political influence to install persons in government who would help facilitate his alleged drug trafficking activities, the statement said.

The sanctions are the latest effort by the US to support the people of Haiti by delivering consequences for those whose actions create instability and foment violence in Haiti, the statement added.

