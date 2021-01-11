US Sanctions Ukrainian Ex-Officials, Current Lawmaker for Alleged Interference - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on four Ukrainian entities and seven Ukrainians including former officials and a current lawmaker over their alleged interference in the US general elections, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took additional action against seven individuals and four entities that are part of a Russia-linked foreign influence network associated with Andrii Derkach. Russian agent Derkach was designated on September 10, 2020, pursuant to Executive Order (E.

O.) 13848, for his attempt to influence the 2020 US presidential election," the statement said.

The sanctions target former Ukrainian government officials Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Andriy Telizhenko, as well as current Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky for having "publicly appeared or affiliated themselves with Derkach through the coordinated dissemination and promotion of fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations involving a US political candidate," the Treasury said.