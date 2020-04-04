UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Undermining Iran's Ability To Fight COVID-19 - Iranian Ambassador To Belgium

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:05 PM

US Sanctions Undermining Iran's Ability to Fight COVID-19 - Iranian Ambassador to Belgium

US sanctions are drastically hindering Iran's ability to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed more than 3,000 people in the country, the Iranian ambassador to Belgium, Gholamhossein Dehghani, wrote in a letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US sanctions are drastically hindering Iran's ability to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed more than 3,000 people in the country, the Iranian ambassador to Belgium, Gholamhossein Dehghani, wrote in a letter to the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"The US unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed on Iran under the guise of the maximum pressure campaign undermine Iran's ability to effectively fight the virus in the long run without international support," Dehghani's letter read, as quoted by the state-run Mehr news agency on Saturday.

Dehghani referred to the shortage of vital medical equipment in Iran and cited the support that Iran has received in several international organizations for the lifting of sanctions.

"Iran's request for rejecting the US inhumane sanctions has been welcomed by some international organizations, and the relevant officials have described the continued economic sanctions in violation of the rights of ordinary citizens to enjoy their basic rights," the ambassador said, as quoted by the agency.

In late March, the permanent UN representatives of Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, and Venezuela sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of US unilateral sanctions on several countries amid the global pandemic.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande have both urged the US to ease sanctions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, a Russia-drafted General Assembly resolution calling for solidarity and global sanctions relief was blocked by the US, EU, UK, Ukraine, and Georgia on Thursday.

Related Topics

Assembly UK Resolution Shortage United Nations Syria Ukraine Iran Russia China Belgium Georgia North Korea Cuba Venezuela March

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails Governor Sarwar's ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister assigns duties to monitor COVID-19, ..

2 minutes ago

World's virus toll tops 60,000 as advice on masks ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO commits 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COV ..

32 minutes ago

Lahore High Court expresses satisfaction over govt ..

2 minutes ago

New York State Reports Record 10,841 New COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.