US Sanctions Unlikely To Affect Lebanon, Aim To Pressure Government - Lebanese Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:31 PM

US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Lebanon, Aim to Pressure Government - Lebanese Lawmaker

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The US sanctions imposed on three Lebanese politicians constitute an act of political pressure on the country's leadership and will not affect the lives of ordinary people, Farid Boustany, a member of the Lebanese parliament from the Free Patriotic Movement party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Hezbollah internal security chief and two of the party's politicians, accusing them of being Iranian proxies.

"As you know, these sanctions target specific individuals. This time the issue is that they have lawmaker status ... [The sanctions] will not have any real influence on the ground as these people have nothing in Lebanon and beyond," Boustany said.

The lawmaker stressed that Washington had previously used such a tactic to exert pressure on Lebanon, reiterating that the most recent batch of restrictions unlikely to have any effect.

"These are not economic or military sanctions, these are measures against three individuals, who, however, have high status," Boustany indicated.

The United States considers Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization. Since 2017, the United States has sanctioned 50 individuals or organizations linked to Hezbollah, according to the Treasury Department.

