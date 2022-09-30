UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Upper House Of Russian Parliament - Treasury Dept.

The United States is sanctioning the upper house of the Russian parliament as part of the Biden administration's newest round of sanctions over the decision of several former parts of Ukraine to accede to Russia, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday

"Today OFAC designated the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation... for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the (Government of the Russia)," it said.

The Federation Council voted unanimously to approve Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and supported the popular referenda in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to join Russia, OFAC stated.

